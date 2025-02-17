Extreme cold expected this week in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa is predicting life-threatening cold this week.

[5:03 AM - 2/17/25]

Dangerous, Life-threatening cold is likely Tuesday night-Thursday morning across E OK & NW AR, and Extreme Cold headlines are in effect. Take precautions to protect yourselves, your loved ones, your pets & your home's pipes! #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/QEtyBRLQ6U — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) February 17, 2025

The National Weather Service says an Arctic cold front arrives Tuesday and will usher in the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter.

Life threatening cold in Tulsa (National Weather Service Tulsa)

Very dangerous wind chills are expected Tuesday night through Thursday morning, according to NWS. They say precautions must be taken to prepare for the cold for people, pets, and any exposed pipes.

NWS advises folks to use caution with any fireplaces or alternate heating sources as if used improperly, these may pose an increased risk for house fires.

Fortunately, the National Weather Service says extreme cold is not expected to linger long, with warmer temperatures by the end of the week.