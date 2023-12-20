Excessive speed blamed for Osage Co crash

A 65-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a one vehicle accident early Wednesday morning in rural Osage County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Jimmy Pace of Sand Springs was driving northbound on County Road 1702 at a high rate of speed.

OHP reports Pace failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The truck rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to officials.

Pace was taken to St John Medical Center in Tulsa in fair condition with a head injury.

The accident happened about 3 miles southeast of Hominy, Oklahoma.







