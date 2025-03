Pawnee County Emergency Management asked residents who live south of Highway 412 from 312th West Avenue to Blacksmith Road to leave the area due to a wildfire.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a Fire Warning for this fire at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Pawnee County Fire Alert

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed a portion of Highway 412 near 296th West Avenue due to smoke crossing the road.

A hotspot from the fire could be seen on radar in southeastern Pawnee County.

