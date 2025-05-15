Local

Evacuations underway in BA after large gas leak

By April Hill
Large gas leak
By April Hill

A couple of emergencies happening Thursday in Broken Arrow.

Some people near a gas line break were evacuated near 91st and Lynn Lane.

“There’s about a quarter mile section hear that’s completely blocked off,” said Firefighter Jarrett Hardwick.

Hardwick says the section that is closed is on 91st, which is also called Washington Street.

He says about 16 houses were evacuated until the gas company gives the all clear.

Firefighters say a utility company hit a two-inch gas line.

Crews were also called to a waterline break near the Lowe’s on Thursday and another gas line break happened Wednesday near 51st and County Line.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!