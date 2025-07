A Eufaula woman is dead after being struck by lightning Friday.

Joy Rogers, 57, was reportedly taking an evening stroll through a cemetery along her usual two-mile path on Friday when a storm moved through the area. According to Rogers’ uncle Joe Johnson, Joy took a seat on a bench under a tree and was struck by lightning. Rogers died instantly.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 3 at 1 p.m. at the Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home in Eufaula.