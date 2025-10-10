Enrollment open for Tulsa County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Driving Course

Enrollment is now open for the Tulsa County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Driving Course.

The next course is scheduled for Saturday, November 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church on the Move’s 180 Youth Building, located at 1100 North 129th East Avenue. Water and lunch will be provided.

The program is designed to train teenage drivers to avoid deadly traffic crashes by using advanced driving skills, such as defensive driving techniques and evasive maneuvers.

The sheriff’s office emphasizes that the course in not a beginner driver’s education course. Teens will drive sections of the same driving course taught to law enforcement officers in Oklahoma CLEET Law Enforcement Driver Training, but at slower speeds.

The course is designed for teens ages 16-19. Drivers must provide their own vehicles and must have had their driver’s license for at least six months, not counting permit time to be eligible.

Space is limited, so you are encouraged to sign up quickly. For more information on what is needed for the course and to sign up, you can go here.