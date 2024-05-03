‘En Fuego’ brings back its Cinco De Mayo party

This weekend, Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa will be the site of a ‘blast from the past.’

The restaurant ‘En Fuego,’ - formerly in Brookside and now, after a 20-year-old hiatus, recently reopened at Guthrie Green - is bringing back its once-famous Cinco De Mayo party.

Owner Greg Hughes talked about it on KRMG’s ‘Full Access OK’ podcast a couple of months ago.

He points out the party back at their old location in Brookside, actually lasted a lot longer than the restaurant itself, which closed after only a couple of years in operation.

“We had En Fuego, our Cinco De Mayo party, every year, and then when we closed, kept it going for ten years. And it worked, it was amazing, people were like, you’re still doing this? And I’m like, we’re still doing this,” Hughes said.

The party in the old days drew huge crowds that filled the streets, which were blocked off around the restaurant’s former location at 33rd and Peoria.

He thinks their new location at Guthrie Green will be equally conducive to a large party atmosphere, maybe more so.

“We hope here with this much space and the big stage, that we’ll have a massive Cinco De Mayo. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

The party is actually a two-day event and starts Saturday, on the 4th, and continues on the 5th.

The restaurant says they’ll have live music, face painting, piñatas for the kids, and of course, lots of food and drinks.





©2024 Cox Media Group