EMSA says patient data was stolen in cyber incident

Ambulance service provider EMSA said Friday that it was involved in a cyber security incident.

EMSA said suspicious activity was detected on its network on February 13th. The company said it made immediate changes as part of a incident response protocol and notified police.

EMSA said with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm, it was discovered that an unauthorized party gained access to its network and acquired files that contained data of certain patients.

“The information involved varied by individual, but generally included one or more of the following: name, address, date of birth, date of service, and, for some, name of primary care provider and/or Social Security number.” EMSA said in a statement.

EMSA said letters will be sent to patients whose data is suspected of being involved in the incident.

Patients with questions can call (866) 495-7098, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time. EMSA is providing individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved with a complimentary offer to credit monitoring and identity protection support services.

EMSA said the company has already implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards to further protect and monitor their systems.