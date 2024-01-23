EMSA reports increase of slips-and-falls after icy weather

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency Medical Services Authority shared updated slip-and-fall statistics Monday afternoon.

EMSA says along with icy roads, the weather has led to an increase in slip-and-falls in the Tulsa area.

According to EMSA, since midnight they’ve responded to 87 slips and falls, the majority happening on icy outdoor surfaces. Of the 87, 61 patients were transported to local hospitals.

EMSA says the number of slips and falls they would expect to see on a Monday in January is 18.

EMSA also says they responded to three cold exposure calls and transported one cold exposure patient to the hospital.

The ambulance service shared some tips to avoid slips and falls on icy surfaces:

• Wear proper footwear. The best shoes are lightweight boots with good support and traction. You also can purchase snow grips for the bottoms of your shoes or boots.

• Take your time. Do not hurry while walking outside on icy surfaces. Pay attention to your steps and walk slowly.

• Take small steps. Small steps, almost from side to side, help you maintain your center of gravity.

• Avoid walking on concrete or pavement if possible. Grass or mulch are much safer walking surfaces in icy weather.

EMSA recommends staying inside if you can.