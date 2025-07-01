EMSA to maintain Medical Heat Alert until further notice

An EMSA Medical Heat Alert was issued on June 9 and is still in effect as EMSA continues to assist patients with heat-related illnesses.

EMSA medics responded to five heat-related illness calls on Sunday in the Tulsa area and took all five patients to the hospital for further treatment.

Since the Medical Heat Alert was issued, EMSA medics responded to a total of 72 suspected heat-related illness calls and took 47 of those patients to local hospitals.

EMSA says until the number of heat-related illness calls decrease or the temperatures decrease, the Medical Heat Alert will remain in place.