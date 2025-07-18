EMSA Heat Alert still in effect

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA’s Heat Alert issued on July 9 is still in effect.

Since the alert was first issued, EMSA has recorded 21 heat emergency calls, with 14 of those people being transferred to local hospitals for medical evaluation.

EMT Brad Roberts explained the importance of being aware of the effects heat can have on your body, even in temperatures that haven’t reached the hundreds.

“The summer has been kind of deceiving for everyone. We’ve had a lot of rain, which in turn has made the humidity really, really high. The temperature is not the 101 yet.”

Some ways to manage the heat include drinking water, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, and taking breaks in air-conditioned areas.

Below is a list of cooling stations that are open to anyone needing a break from the heat: