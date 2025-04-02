ELECTION RESULTS: See the full list of election results here

Local

By Skyler Cooper
The results from Tuesday’s elections are in.

Cory Box defeated challenger Catherine Lenhart for City Council Ward 6 in Jenks, Christopher Brobst bested Kim Hanson-Mercier for City Council Ward 2 in Glenpool and Matt Bragg and Patrick Young won their elections for Skiatook City Council.

Kyra Carby won the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education seat and Rick Kibbe came out on top in the race for Tulsa Tech Board of Education.

The field was also narrowed in the races for state House Districts 71 and 74.

