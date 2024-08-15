Local

Elderly woman in Owasso drowns in swimming pool

By Steve Berg

Owasso drowning scene Courtesy: Fox 23

An elderly woman in Owasso is dead, after what authorities say was a tragic accident.

Lots of first responders were seen rushing to an upscale neighborhood near 76th Street North and 193rd East Avenue on the far southeast side of Owasso a little after noon today.

A Rogers County deputy said that a homeowner came home from a doctor’s appointment and found their elderly mother, who was in a wheelchair, had fallen into the swimming pool in the backyard and drowned.

It’s not clear exactly how it happened, but the deputy said the woman was apparently trying to clean something outside when the accident occurred.

