Eight Owasso seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Eight Owasso High School seniors were named by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as being among the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Owasso students Evan Carpenter, Katelyn Crossman, Sterling Draper, Saul Pasquez, Jacob Raulie, Alex Stansill, Ashlyn Stephenson and Tian Wang will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.

In a press statement, Owasso Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said, “Achieving the title of National Merit Semifinalist is a testament to all of their hard work, talent and commitment. This record-breaking number of semifinalists is also a reflection of the dedication and expertise of the outstanding educators in our district, who have helped inspire and guide these students throughout their academic careers. We are very proud of these students and look forward to their continued success.”

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.



