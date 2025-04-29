EF-1 tornado damage found near Collinsville after Tuesday morning storms

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said a survey team found low-end EF-1 tornado damage near Collinsville after severe weather early Tuesday.

NWS-Tulsa said the tornado uprooted trees, destroyed a couple of outbuildings and snapped several large tree limbs.

We’re told surveyors found that damage about halfway between 116th Street North and 126th Street North west of 97th East Avenue (Mingo).

KRMG found more tree limbs snapped near 116th St. N. and Garnett and our reporter found where a tree had fallen onto Fireside Baptist Church closer to 129th East Avenue.

NWS-Tulsa said their team also found damage near 106th Street North and 181st East Avenue from a severe thunderstorm in Owasso in Rogers County.

KRMG listeners also reported similar damage in Claremore.