Early voting starts tomorrow

The Presidential election is one week from today, but if you want to beat the rush, there are four days of early voting, starting tomorrow.

In Tulsa County, you can vote at the Election Board Headquarters at 555 North Denver, just north of downtown Tulsa, or you can vote at what will soon be the new Election Board headquarters at 12000 East Skelly Drive, near the intersection of 11th street and I-44.

The early voting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Following are the early voting locations for several surrounding counties; the hours are the same as Tulsa County.

Rogers County:

Central Baptist Church at 9001 North 145th East Avenue in Owasso

Rogers County Election Board Headquarters at 415 West 1st Street Claremore.

Wagoner County:

Northeastern State University at 3100 E. New Orleans Street in Broken Arrow

First Baptist Church, 401 Northeast Second Street in Wagoner.

Okmulgee County:

Okmulgee County Courthouse at 314 West 7th Street, Suite 102.

Pawnee County:

Pawnee County Courthouse at 500 Harrison St, Room 101 in Pawnee

Creek County:

Creek County Courthouse at 230 East Hobson Avenue in Sapulpa

Osage County:

First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus at 825 West Rogers Blvd. in Skiatook

Osage County Election Board Headquarters at 630 Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska

Washington County:

Washington County Election Board Headquarters at 401 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 4 in Bartlesville

Mayes County:

Mayes County Election Board Headquarters at 1 Court Place, Suite 130 in Pryor















