Early voting for June 18 election begins Thursday

Early voting for the primary elections for federal, state, and county candidates scheduled for June 18 across the state begins on Thursday.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting will be held Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 6. p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary, Gwen Freeman, said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Freeman said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Early voting will be available statewide on Thursday.

A list of early voting locations and the election list are available on the State Election Board website here.

You can find your polling place using the OK Voter Portal here.

Voters are reminded that Oklahoma has modified, closed primaries.