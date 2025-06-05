Local

Early voting happening today and Friday in Rogers County

By Ben Morgan
Rogers County, Oklahoma courthouse (Russell Mills)
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Early voting starts today for voters in Rogers County. Voters can cast an early ballot at the County Election Board in Claremore, located at 415 W 1st St, Claremore. 

Rogers County Election Board Secretary, Julie Dermody, said early voting is open to all voters in the State House 74 District General Election.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board, from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Dermody said.

Early voting is available today and Friday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

You can get more information at the Rogers County Election Board website here.,

