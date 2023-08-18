Local

Early morning stabbing leaves a man in critical condition

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police were dispatched to Admiral and Peoria for a trouble unknown report.

When officers arrived on the scene, TPD said they found a man covered in blood, crawling across the intersection.

Police say as they got closer to the victim, they noticed the male’s intestines were protruding from his abdominal area.

TPD says Tulsa Fire and EMSA rendered aid to the victim and rushed him to the hospital where he immediately went into surgery.

Officers say they were able to get a description of the stabbing suspect from the victim. According to TPD, all they have to go on is a slim build younger black male.

Tulsa Police say there were no witnesses to the stabbing and the victim is in critical condition.


