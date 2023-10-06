Local

Drumright man critically injured in dirt bike crash

By Glenn Schroeder

New budget lifts OHP mileage restriction

By Glenn Schroeder

In Payne County a man on a dirt bike was critically injured in a crash with a car.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 near the intersection of East Main Street and North Harmony, just east of Cushing.

OHP says Matthew Stanton, 56 of Drumright, was transported by Cushing EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

OHP indicates he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger in the other car were injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!