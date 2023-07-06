DROUGHT UPDATE: Tulsa County worsens while much of Oklahoma improves

Parts of Oklahoma have seen upwards of 7 or 8 inches of rain in the last month, but around Tulsa, about half as much rain has fallen.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet , Tulsa has received about 3.5 inches of rain in the last 30 days.

But other areas, especially in northern and western Oklahoma, have received much more. Cheyenne has had more than 8 inches of rain and Newkirk has had about 7.5 inches of rain in the last month.

That drastic difference in rain totals is now showing up in the U.S. Drought Monitor .

In early June, 35 percent of the state was in the ‘Severe Drought’ category. Now, that number is down to 14 percent.

But while the worst of the drought improved across the state, Tulsa County dried out.

Last month, more than half of Tulsa County had no drought at all. Now, 96 percent of the county is in the lowest ‘Abnormally Dry’ category.