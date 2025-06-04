Driver flees the scene after fatal accident on Highway 75

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A man is dead after a reported hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 75.

Glenpool Police say they responded to the scene of the accident around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 75 near 136th Street South. One man, who was involved in the accident, has died.

Police have not released the identity at this time pending notification of the family.

Police say the other driver involved left the scene on foot. Initial reports say the driver is female. No other occupants were in either vehicle. She has still not been found.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 75 were closed as police processed the scene.

All lanes of Highway 75 are now back open.