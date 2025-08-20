Downtown Tulsa Partnership Hosting Public Safety Forum

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is hosting a public safety forum on August 26th, at the Central Library.

The forum will have members of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, Tulsa Police, and Tulsa Fire Department present and will provide updates on the safety of downtown Tulsa.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. at the downtown public library, located at 400 Civic Center, in the Aaronson Auditorium.

If you wish to register to attend, or find more information on the forum, you can do so by clicking here.

