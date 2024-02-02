Dog rescued after week trapped in shipping container 25ft off the ground

A dog rescued from a shipping container.

According to WHIO she was trapped inside for at least a week.

A team of marine inspectors from the U.S. Coast Guard were randomly inspecting thousands of shipping containers in Houston when they heard barking and scratching from a container that was 25 feet off the ground!

When they lowered the container and opened the door, Sky News reports a dog ran out.

They named her “Connie the Container Dog”.

Connie was very tired and hungry but happy to see her rescuers.

Connie the Container Dog was taken to a local animal shelter where she received care and was adopted.