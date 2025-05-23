Disaster relief approved for wildfires in March

The White House has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for federal disaster assistance for seven counties affected by wildfires in March.

Individuals and business owners affected in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties may now qualify for disaster aird through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance disaster declaration.

The wildfires occurred from March 14 - 21 and left four people dead and more than 200 injured.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reports damage assessments in the seven counties found more than 530 homes and businesses were damaged in the fires, including 515 destroyed.

The designation will deliver assistance from FEMA for housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for people and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, disaster unemployment assistance, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses.

To apply for disaster assistance, residents in seven counties may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online here.