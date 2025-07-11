Director of Wagoner County Emergency Management announces retirement

Heath Underwood is announcing his retirement as the director of Wagoner County Emergency Management.

Underwood has held the position since 2011, but his career in public service goes back much further as his main experience began in 2003 as a firefighter and EMT with the Coweta Fire Department where he retired in 2020.

During his time with WCEM, Underwood coordinated with community officials and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to ensure the safety of residents during critical situations such as severe weather.

Underwood developed a severe storm spotter network which aimed at providing advanced warning of severe weather threats.

WCEM says Underwood was critical in creating and coordinating search and rescue operations in the county and even implemented drone technology to help in situations such as finding missing people and monitoring emergency situations such as fires.

Underwood is set to join Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, a company that specializes in drone and robotics technology.

Underwood’s last day with WCEM will be July 25. WCEM Deputy Director Tyler Puckett will handle the duties of the director until the position is filled.