Deputy pulls man and woman trapped in a burning truck to safety

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County deputy rescued a man and a woman who were trapped in a truck before it became engulfed in flames.

On Friday, June 30, Troup County Deputy Carla Querry was responding to an accident.

WSB Radio reports Storms that rolled through the county that day knocked down trees, created power outages, and caused several vehicle accidents.

When Querry arrived at the scene of the crash, she grabbed her fire extinguisher to help contain the fire, but was then alerted to the people trapped inside the truck.

With the help of bystanders, she broke the windows of the truck and pulled the man and woman to safety.

Another deputy arrived a few minutes later and helped to move the victims further away from the fire.

Troup County firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire and the victims were treated for their injuries.

“Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ending,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.



