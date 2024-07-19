Democratic delegates in Oklahoma standing behind President Biden amid calls to step down

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — As Democrats ramp up to their national convention next month, there is growing concern over President Joe Biden’s ability to carry through with a second campaign for president successfully.

Despite what President Joe Biden may be going through, whether it’s his health, age, or concerns being raised by high-ranking Democrats, delegates here in Oklahoma said they are standing behind their candidate.

Questions about Biden’s viability as a two-term presidential candidate began to swirl after his debate with former President Donald Trump at the end of June. Some wondered if he was still fit for the job.

According to the Associated Press, former President Barack Obama said Biden should consider exiting the race and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quoted as saying “Polls show he cannot win.”

However, those words do not resonate with some Oklahoma Democratic delegates.

“The Oklahoma democratic party delegates all yesterday signed a resolution that we stand behind the president. That we are not in this conversation about asking the president to move,” said Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party chair.

That sentiment seems to be strong across the state. JeKia Pendleton-Harrison is the president of Young Democrats of Oklahoma and a delegate. She said her support for Biden will not waver no matter what.

“What are the people saying? What are the people on the ground saying? What are the folks that are doing the work? The people that are going to go to the polls, what are they doing? The state of Oklahoma made it clear that we are supporting Joe Biden,” Harrison said.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago starting August 19.