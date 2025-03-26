Daylight saving time bill fails at Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to end daylight saving time failed Tuesday in the Oklahoma House and will not go onto the Oklahoma Senate.

Representative Kevin West, of Moore, proposed House Bill 1223 to lock the state into standard time and stop the twice-yearly time change.

“I’m disappointed this legislation failed,” Rep. West said. “I feel the majority of Oklahomans do not want their clocks to keep changing twice each year. They will have to let their voices be heard on this matter.”

West has authored several bills that would send to a vote of the people a question on whether to adopt permanent standard time in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Congress first implemented daylight saving time through the Standard Time Act in 1918 during World War I to add more daylight hours to conserve energy.

Current studies have found an uptick in heart attacks and strokes right after the March time change.