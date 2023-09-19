Local

Danish artist told to repay museum €67,000 euros after turning in blank canvasses

By Jen Townley

Art exhibit (Kunsten Museum of Modern Art)

By Jen Townley

A Danish artist has been ordered to return nearly 500,000 kroner ($72,000; £58,000) to a museum after giving it two blank canvasses for a project he named Take the Money and Run, according to the BBC.

The Kunsten Museum had intended for Jens Haaning to embed the banknotes in two pieces of art in 2021.

A court has now ordered him to return the cash, which is close to $72,000, but keep some for expenses.

Museum director Lasse Andersson said that he had laughed out loud when he first saw the two blank canvasses in 2021, and decided to show the works anyway.

“He stirred up my curatorial staff and he also stirred me up a bit, but I also had a laugh because it was really humoristic,” the museum’s director, Lasse Andersson, told the BBC’s Newsday programme in 2021.

He said the museum had made “much, much more” money than what it invested thanks to the publicity surrounding the affair.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!