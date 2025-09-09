CVS Caremark agrees to $32 million settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY — A $32 million settlement has been reached with CVS Caremark following accusations that the company kept money that belonged to Oklahoma’s state employee health plan.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond shared on Tuesday that a settlement had been reached.

“When a company keeps money that belongs to Oklahoma taxpayers, we’re going to fight to get it back,” said Attorney General Drummond. “This settlement ensures that millions of dollars go where they should have gone all along — to benefit our state employees’ healthcare.”

CVS Caremark is a pharmacy benefit manager that handles prescription drug benefits for health plans, such as Oklahoma’s state employee plan HealthChoice.

Typically, CVS Caremark passes the money from medication discounts and rebates to HealthChoice. However, according to the State of Oklahoma, CVS was accused of having kept millions of dollars from January 2020 through December 2024. The company denied those claims.

The settlement agreement reached between the state and CVS Caremark requires the company to pay $32.1 million to the State of Oklahoma. Roughly $27 million will go to the HealthChoice plan within 30 days.

“This settlement ensures millions of dollars will be directed back to the HealthChoice plan, benefitting Oklahoma’s state employees and their families,” said Ellen Buettner, CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA). “This recovery underscores OHCA’s commitment to maximizing the value of healthcare benefits for those who serve our state.”

CVS Caremark will also be required to pay any additional rebate amounts from the 2020-2024 period within 90 days, pass all future rebate payments directly to the HealthChoice plan within 90 days of collection, and agree to a broader definition of ‘rebate’ in the state contract.

None of the money collected for the HealthChoice plan will stay with the Attorney General’s Office. All the funds will go back to the state plan.

“These funds should be used to help keep premiums lower for HealthChoice members,” said Drummond. “This recovery reflects our commitment to maximizing benefits for the state employees who serve all Oklahomans and protecting taxpayer dollars that fund these healthcare benefits.”

CVS Caremark denied all accusations but has agreed to the settlement agreement to avoid any further uncertainties in litigation.