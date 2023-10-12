Custom Polaris stolen from a man with Down syndrome

BERNICE, Okla. — Cowboy “Bobbyo” Anderson is a 61-year-old man with Down syndrome. He lives on his family’s farm in Vinita but spends a lot of time at their RV park in Bernice, OK.

Bobbyo’s guardian, Sarah Chamberlain says his custom 2018 Polaris Ranger was stolen over the weekend from their lake property near Grand Lake. Bobbyo kept the Polaris at the lake property over the summer so he could take it fishing and drive around town.

Chamberlain says they haven’t told Bobbyo that his ride was stolen yet and they are hoping whoever stole it will bring it back.

The Polaris is black with camouflage panels on the side. The UTV is equipped with heat and air conditioning and Chamberlain says they put in a sound system so Bobbyo can enjoy his music while he drives around the farm.

The Polaris Ranger also has a bar light on the front and back lights to see animals in the dark. Chamberlain says the Polaris has turn signals and they have made it street-legal so they can take him around town.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 2 Stolen Polaris

Chamberlain says Bobbyo will be devastated when he finds out that his ride is gone, but he is a very forgiving man, and they are not giving up hope that his UTV will be returned.

Chamberlain says she understands that sometimes people do things without thinking and they will not press charges if the Polaris is returned.

“If you bring it back,” Chamberlain says, “we are forgiving people and loving people. People do things that sometimes they don’t mean to do and do things without thinking sometimes.”

Chamberlain says, “Please bring it back. We will not press any charges. We just want you to do the right thing and for Bobbyo to get his ride back.”

If you have any information on the stolen Polaris Ranger, please contact the Bernice Police at 918-256-2222.









