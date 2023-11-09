Cushing teen killed in auto pedestrian crash

Officials are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in rural Payne County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened Wednesday night just before 9 o’clock on State Highway 33, east of Cushing.

OHP says a Cushing teenager was walking in the roadway when he was hit by an SUV that swerved to miss him.

Police say the victim, whose name is being withheld, allegedly jumped in front of the SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by the Cushing Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was not cited.