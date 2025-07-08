Cry Baby Hill hotel project falls through, statue still coming, city says

The hotel project planned for Cry Baby Hill, known as Palmera Motor Court, is not happening, the City of Tulsa confirmed.

The hotel project was announced in October 2024 and was the city’s third attempt in 10 years to develop the site with no success.

The city said the developer behind this latest project, Sharp Development, will not be moving forward with the development.

The city partnered with the same developer in 2022 to lead one of the other projects at the site that did not come to fruition, a car vending machine and mixed-use development.

The original plan to put something at Cry Baby Hill never got off the ground in 2015.

“While we’re disappointed by this outcome, it presents an opportunity to ensure that any future project at Cry Baby Hill reflects the vision and values of the neighborhood, its stakeholders, and the rich history of Tulsa’s portion of Route 66.” A statement from the City of Tulsa said.

The city said it still plans to develop a project at Cry Baby Hill.

As for the controversial statue that was planned for the same site, the city said it would still be coming.

“Tulsans will likely remember that this development was closely tied to the Cry Baby Cry statue, which would have served as the public art tied to the anchor hotel development. Though the hotel project is no longer proceeding, the Cry Baby Cry statue has already been constructed and is nearing completion. The City will reevaluate the statue’s location, as it was intended to be placed alongside the hotel development.” The city said.

Cry Baby HIll final render 2 (Final renderings of the proposed Cry Baby Hill Route 66 Roadside Attraction designed by artist Ken Kelleher.)

The City of Tulsa added that it is working on other Route 66-themed projects ahead of the Mother Road’s centennial in 2026: a Route 66 Capital Cruise, the World-Record Classic Car Centennial Parade and new gateway signage.