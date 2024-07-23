Creek County crash claims life of 30-year-old woman

One woman is dead, another critically injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Kellyville.

OHP reports the accident happened around midnight Tuesday.

We’re told Joslynn Swan was driving northbound on State Highway 66, near West 161st Street South.

For reasons unknown, her Chevy Tahoe went left of center, striking a Camaro.

Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage.

Swan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the sports car, Kristie Martin of Bristow, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition with head injuries.



