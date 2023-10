A midnight accident claims the life of a 48-year-old Stillwater man.

OHP reports Sean Hadfield was driving southbound on State Highway 108, when for unknown reasons, his truck departed the roadway, struck multiple mail boxes as well as a power poll, and rolled.

OHP says Hadfield was ejected approximately 30 feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about 2 miles south of Glencoe in Payne County.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.