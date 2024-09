A midnight accident east of Tulsa has claimed the life of a Bartlesville man.

OHP reports 30-year-old Matthew Boyer was westbound on Highway 412 last night, near the I-44 split, when he failed to negotiate a curve, struck a barrier and crashed.

His truck ended up on it’s top.

Boyer was pinned in the wreckage for about 30 minutes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.