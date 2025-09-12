Coweta Fall Festival celebrates 50 years

COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Fall Festival is celebrating its 50th year.

The event has carnival rides, vendors, fair food and live entertainment.

Coweta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christy Wheeland told FOX23 why the community loves the festival.

“Every year it seems to get bigger and better and this is a reunion of sorts,” says Wheeland. “People come back to Coweta for Fall Festival, they bring their families they have class reunions its a time for them to come and celebrate the time they had when they were growing up here.”

Admission to the festival is free. All-You-Can-Ride wristbands are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. You can also get them at Chamber Bank partners. Wristband sessions run tonight from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.