Couple shot while driving on Tisdale Parkway Monday

Tulsa Police responded to a report of a crashed vehicle on LL Tisdale Parkway near Apache Monday morning, but, when they arrived, the scene turned out to be a road rage incident with gunfire.

A couple in their 20s, driving a black sedan, got into an altercation with another vehicle who shot at them multiple times. Traveling southbound on Tisdale, the sedan then veered off the road and crashed into a row of trees on the right side of the highway. Police showed up to work a car wreck but noticed the bullet holes in the door and started an investigation into the shooting.

Before police arrived, the couple was picked up by another driver and taken to an area hospital where they are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said they would like more cooperation with the couple who haven’t given a description of the vehicle or the driver, but he said they are working on it.

“We’re trying to get more information from them about potential suspects. We’re not getting a lot of progress at this point about it. But the bigger issue is that you’ve got someone shooting at them and this could have easily been an uninvolved party who gets injured,” Meulenberg said.

Tulsa investigators are at the hospital questioning the shooting victims, but they do not have any leads on a suspect or why the incident occurred.