Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in Craig County

VINITA, Okla — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita on Thursday night.

Hours after learning Bryan was nominated for CMA’s New Artist of the Year, he is now facing a charge in Craig County.

Bryan was booked into the Craig County Jail around 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and is facing an obstruction of investigation charge.

Bryan commented on the arrest himself on his Twitter:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

According to Sarah Stewart with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan was arrested for interfering with a traffic stop.

Bryan recently made a two-day stop in Tulsa, selling out both shows and breaking records previously held by some of music’s biggest stars.

According to Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard, Bryan has bonded out.



