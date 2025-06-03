Counseling + Recovery Services to open new location, rebranding

Counseling + Recovery Services is announcing a rebranding and new location.

To celebrate, the behavioral health and substance use services are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for their new building at 1323 East 71st Street. The new location will have increased space and more amenities. The organization is also unveiling a new logo.

With a new name and logo, Counseling + Recovery Services has also updated their mission statement: “Building better lives for individuals and families living with behavioral health and substance use challenges.”

“Our new name and brand identity better represent the full scope of services we provide and our unwavering commitment to supporting all individuals in their journey to recovery,” says Brooklin Rovang, Marketing Manager, at Counseling + Recovery Services. “We believe this change will help us connect with more people who need our help and reduce the stigma associated with seeking behavioral health and substance use services.”