Copper theft suspect nabbed in west Tulsa, Sheriff’s Office says

By Steve Berg

Jason Bailey

A 43-year-old Sand Springs man was arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday morning, accused of stealing about 100 feet of copper power lines.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found a large bundle of wiring, as well as tools at the scene, including volt meters and wire cutters.

They say this happened on a remote section of 65th West Avenue near Charles Page Boulevard.

PSO workers were called out to the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office says they confirmed both the wire and the tools belong to PSO.

The suspect, 43-year-old Jason Bailey, is now facing charges of Grand Larceny, Stolen Property, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

