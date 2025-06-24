Copan residents experiencing water issues months after boil notice

COPAN, Okla. — People in Copan are still experiencing water issues months after the Oklahoma Department of Environment Quality (DEQ) put the town under a boil notice.

DEQ says Copan has been under the boil notice since February. In an email, DEQ said:

“On 2/28/2025, DEQ personnel performed an inspection of the water treatment plant and found numerous construction and operational violations. Copan Public Works Authority was issued a Notice of Violation on 3/18/2025 for those construction and operational violations. The PWS is also under a Consent Order for additional public water supply violations and has open enforcement for monitoring and reporting violations.

Of the four filters required for water treatment production, two were removed from service and are inoperable without significant repair or replacement of both filter basins, underdrains, control systems, and installation of new filter media. The remaining two filters significantly lack adequate volume of filter media; in addition to replacement of the filter media, repair or replacement of other filter components may be needed once the repair work begins. As there is effectively no filtration occurring at the water treatment plant, the mandatory boil order will remain in effect until the critical treatment processes have been restored."

Our news partners at FOX23 reached out to the town of Copan, they said:

“With the support of the Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma Alliance Consultants (OKAC), the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB), and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Town’s Board of Directors has secured funding to replace Filters 1 and 2 at the facility. These filters are part of the older system and are being prioritized for replacement to enhance water quality and reliability.

Parts and materials are currently being ordered, and a project timeline is in development. Additionally, the Town is working to obtain the necessary components for Filters 3 and 4, which are currently in operation.

Once a detailed schedule is finalized, the Board of Directors will share updates with the public to ensure transparency and keep residents informed throughout the process."

Martin Blum, who lives in Copan, says he was having water issues before the boil notice.

“Almost every day, depending on what time of day, your water starts to gas off and puts off a nasty odor from the chemicals they put in the water and this has been going on for over a year and half,” said Blum.

Blum says the water is staining anything that is white, including bathtubs and clothes.

“You don’t wear the white shirts anymore because you don’t want to wash them in the dirty water. Your socks are always going to be tan looking and you have to pay attention to what shoes you wear that day,” said Blum.

The water issue has also become costly for families.

“We buy bottled water. I go and buy the big five dollar bottles from Walmart. They’re cheaper than the bottles of water but you still go through twenty to thirty dollars worth of water a week,” said Blum.

Blum says communication from the City has been limited. The Town of Copan says it plans to continue to update the community as repairs are made.