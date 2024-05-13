Local

Copan in boil water situation per officials, due to high turbidity

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Kitchen Fix (adavino)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

COPAN, Okla. — Officials are saying Copan is in a mandatory boil water situation.

The Copan Fire Department said it came from Mayor Pete Elkins and more information will become available later on.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, food preparation, dishwashing, and brushing their teeth.

Washington County Emergency Management said it was issued because the turbidity was too high.

In water, turbidity is a measure of how clear water is. As turbidity increases, the water becomes less clear and more cloudy due to a higher concentration of light-blocking particles like sediment, plankton, or organic by-products.

Washington County Emergency Management said this might have been caused by the rapid rise of the lake level after extended dangerously low lake levels.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!