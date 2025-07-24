Cooling stations available across Tulsa as dangerous heat conditions continue

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said four cooling stations are open as dangerous heat index values continue across the area.

The City asks residents to take all necessary precautions to stay safe from the heat.

Cooling stations are available at the following locations:

John 3:16 Mission - 506 North Cheyenne - Open 24/7

Salvation Army - 102 North Denver Avenue - Open 24/7

Tulsa Day Center - 415 West Archer Street - Open 24/7

Tulsa County Social Services - 2301 Charles Page Boulevard - Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City said the cooling stations are open for anyone needing shelter from the heat.

