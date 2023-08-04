Cooling center options as Tulsa moves into Day 3 of triple-digit heat

TULSA, Okla. — During the unrelenting heat, the Tulsa Day Center offers its guests a welcome respite from the brutal weather.

“We’re seeing a full house, which is what we want, we want people to get out this heat,” noted Mack Haltom, Executive Director of the Tulsa Day Center.

We asked Haltom who is most at risk during the dangerous heat Tulsans are dealing with.

“The unsheltered, it’s very dangerous right now for them,” he said, “this heat can just overcome them in just a short amount of time if they’re not hydrated, sometimes the alcohol consumption exacerbates that as well,” Haltom said. “People just need to get inside and that’s what we hope to see.”

Once inside the Tulsa Day Center, guests are offered bottled water.

“I’m glad to be inside this shelter where I feel the air conditioner immediately,” said William Tant, a guest seeking an escape from the stifling heat.

Coming indoors is a smart move during triple-digit heat.

“We have these cold compresses for folks who need to cool down in the heat.”

From cold compresses to air-conditioned trucks and pallets of water,

EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka says they’ve seen a number of transports involving heat-related illness calls this week.

“For the past two days we’ve run seven heat calls each day, and each day we’ve transported all seven patients to the hospital,” Paluka said.

If you’ve got to be outdoors, he said breaks are key.

“Schedule your breaks,” he explained, “you should be doing a one-for-one swap, so twenty minutes outside, twenty minutes inside.”

Other cooling stations in Tulsa include:

John 3:16 on N. Cheyenne Avenue, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Salvation Army at 102 N. Denver Avenue, 8 a.m.-8 pm.

Tulsa County Social Services at 2301 Charles Page Boulevard, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Tulsa Dream Center, located at 200 W 46th Street N has re-opened its doors as a cooling center this week, similar to what they did in the wake of the Father’s Day storm. They are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tulsa Transit’s Denver Avenue station has also opened its doors as a “cooling station.”

However, sitting inside was not an option for Eric Gardner who was waiting on a bus at stop # 8431 – which is not sheltered. We asked him how he was handling the heat:

“I keep my hat on, so the sun won’t hit my head, and I stay hydrated throughout the year, so I try to drink as much fluids including water,” Gardner mentioned he was also heading to a cooling center.

Timely advice as Tulsans continue to try and stay safe during stifling heat.