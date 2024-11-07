Local

Convicted felon shot at drone because he thought it was following him, police say

By Skyler Cooper

Blake Butler

Tulsa police said a man with a previous felony conviction was arrested again for allegedly shooting at a drone flying near him.

According to police, a man was testing his drone at a church near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Mingo Tuesday when he heard a gunshot. TPD said church security told them it seemed to come from a man walking on a nearby trail.

When officers arrived, they said Blake Butler admitted to having a concealed weapon and surrendered without incident.

TPD said Butler admitted to shooting at the drone and said he did so because he thought it was following him.

Police said he was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

