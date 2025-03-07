Consumer Reports ranks Broken Arrow 14th best city in South

Broken Arrow ranks high on the list of best cities to live in the South, according to Consumer Reports.

Number 14, to be exact, out of 150 cities in 10 Southern states.

Consumer Reports says B-A does especially well in the category of safety with both low violent crime rates and low property crime rates.

And the magazine says the city’s low housing costs make it one of the more affordable cities in the South.

On the economy, Consumer Reports says Broken Arrow’s poverty rate of 9-percent is much lower than the statewide Oklahoma average of 15-percent.

And its 4.3-percent unemployment rate also beats the national average of 5.2-percent.

Edmond, at number 7, is the only city in Oklahoma that ranked higher than Broken Arrow on the Consumer Reports list.

Tulsa ranked 71, hurt mostly by poor marks on safety and education.