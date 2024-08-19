Construction to start Monday on Highway 75 and 141st Street bridge in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla — Construction will start on the bridge project on Highway 75 and 141st Street in Glenpool on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT said this will increase safety and cut down on congestion.

“That intersection is a very busy intersection and that is the only one with a stop signal basically between Okmulgee and Bartlesville,” said T.J. Gerlach with ODOT.

Gerlach said the intersection at 141st Street and Highway 75 tends to see a lot of congestion and crashes.

“You know, we have a little bit of collision history there so this bridge is going to be a major safety improvement,” said Gerlach.

The upgrade is a request ODOT has been getting for years.

ODOT said the more than $30 million project will include ramps, frontage roads, and protected turnarounds.

The 3 existing median openings will be closed between 136th Street and 146th Street to increase safety.

As for what drivers can expect, Gerlach said beginning on Monday and Tuesday night, Highway 75 will be down to one lane in each direction so crews can set up the barrier wall.

For the bulk of construction, the lanes will be open as often as possible during nights or weekends the lanes will be narrowed down to one.

Gerlach encouraged people to pay attention while driving the reduced speed limit in work zones to ensure everyone gets home safely.

“Make sure you are paying attention to the signage out there and that will let you know if there is a lane shift or if you have to move over or something like that and just give all of your attention to the roadways,” said Gerlach.

ODOT said that access to businesses and private properties will be maintained throughout the project and after its completion.

ODOT also said drivers can expect the bridge project to be done sometime in the summer of 2025.