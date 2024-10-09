Construction on I-44 and Highway 75 to be completed following $252 million contract

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa drivers have dubbed the goal-post style structures along Interstate 44 and Highway 75 “traffic-henge.”

These “henges” were completed in 2022 and are the foundation for ramps, but construction on the interchange was stopped over a year and a half ago.

“The interchange itself was always planned as five separate projects when we initiated the whole process. That was just to break it up into more manageable pieces. Both in terms of traffic as well as getting funding for those projects,” said TJ Gerlach with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Gerlach said there may be an end to the interchange construction in sight.

The Oklahoma Traffic Commission (OTC) approved a $252 million construction contract.

“This is the largest contract for the highways in the history of Oklahoma. 252 million, and this project will finish that interchange. So, all of the piers that are kind of just standing out there, they will be completed with this project,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said construction will begin in the spring.

He said construction should be done in two and a half to three years.

“Fortunately, that first project that’s already completed was definitely the most impactful to traffic,” Gerlach said. “Not saying this coming traffic won’t be impactful, but we’re not going to have as much as the closures as we had building those piers that are there today.”

